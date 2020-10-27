RCSD seeking help identifying a man wanted for several armed robberies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who is wanted for multiple armed robberies.

On Monday, deputies say they were dispatched to the S&S Corner Market/Exxon Station at 8308 Winnsboro Rd to reports of an armed robbery. Investigators say the store clerk told them the suspect was walking around the store as if they were going to purchase something, but then demanded money from the clerk. Investigators say, the clerk initially refused but then the suspect grabbed the clerk’s purse and threatened to take it if the clerk did not give them money from the register. Authorities say the man held his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun during the exchange.

Investigators believe the suspect is also responsible for the armed robbery of the Shell Station located at 6930 N. Main Street which occurred Sunday night. Investigators also believe this is the same suspect responsible for a series of robberies in Lexington County in which the suspect held his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black man wearing a black and gray hoodie, black and white Jordan sneakers, black pants and white mask.

Tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.