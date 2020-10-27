Saluda County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a missing man who was last seen Monday morning.

Deputies say 26-year-old Tucker Roundtree Morris was last seen at his place of employment in Ward, South Carolina and may be driving his white 2012 Honda CR-V with license tag “QIE397.”

Authorities ask anyone who may have seen him or has information about him to contact the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at 864-445-2112.