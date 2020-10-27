Trump administration sending millions of COVID-19 antigen tests to SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Trump administration says it’s ramping up the distribution of rapid COVID-19 tests across the U.S. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, states are on track to receive close to 37 million BinaxNOW antigen tests by the end of the week.

The department says the goal is to protect seniors and help states continue to re-open. Officials say they’re part of the 150 million BinaxNOW tests that the federal government already planned to deploy nationwide. Abbott Laboratories, which developed the test, says it delivers results in 15 minutes.