Pedestrian killed in Sumter vehicle accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robert M. Baker says a man has died after a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident that occurred at the intersection of Liberty Street and South Guignard Drive around 7:43 p.m. The coroner says Robert Dinkins, 50, was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Tuomey before being transferred to Prisma Health Richland where he died.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.