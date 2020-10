SC judge rules ballots cannot be rejected for mismatched signatures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A federal judge in South Carolina has ruled local election boards cannot reject ballots on the basis of mismatched signatures. The ruling comes after a survey of all 46 county election boards found that some were engaging in signature matching without the knowledge of the State Election Commission.

A lawsuit was filed earlier this month by several voter outreach groups including the League of Women Voters.