Zeta came ashore south of New Orleans as a Category 2 Hurricane. It’s now moving quickly to the northeast and will pass over the mountains of North Carolina early on Thursday. Here in the Midlands we’ll be on the outer edge of the storm. So the impacts will not be too bad. It’ll be a windy day with gusts to around 40 mph with some rain – as much as an inch northwest of Columbia. But rain totals will taper off quickly south and east of Columbia.