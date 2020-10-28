Zeta Will Have a Small Impact on the Midlands

Hurricane Zeta is headed towards the coast of Louisiana and will make landfall in the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday. Then the storm will move very quickly off to the northwest and weaken as it does. There will be a solid core of rain close to the center of the storm. But as you get farther away from the center, the rain totals will taper off fairly quickly. You’ll see that there will be quite a bit of rain in eastern Tennessee and the mountains of North and South Carolina. But then things drop off dramatically as you move through the Upstate and into the Midlands. So yes we’ll get some showers out of this on Thursday, but don’t expect a whole lot of rain or wind.