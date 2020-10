Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As you are wrapping up your Halloween festivities Saturday night, it is important to remember to set your clocks back one hour. Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning, so you can enjoy an extra hour of sleep after Halloween.

This is also a good time to check the smoke detectors in your home to make sure the batteries are still working. The Columbia Fire Department says the average life of a smoke detector is 10 years.