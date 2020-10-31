DHEC: 831 new cases of Coronavirus and 36 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 831 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 36 additional confirmed deaths.

DHEC say this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,885, and confirmed deaths to 3,686.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Health officials say the total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Friday statewide was 6,097 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.6%.

DHEC says there are 78 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 347 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.