Halloween curfew for registered child sex offenders now underway

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) wants to make sure your children are safe as they venture out for sweet treats this Halloween.

As an extra layer of security, every year SCDPPPS puts a curfew in place and this year is no exception.

Department officials say a curfew will be strictly enforced during restricted time frames with surveillance of any individual who is a registered sex offender due to an crime involving a child. Department officials say they plan to conduct ‘ Home team visits’ to ensure the following rules are followed.

Child sex offenders will must remain in their homes from 5:30 p.m. – 9p.m., they can not turn on porch lights, give out candy and will be prohibited from participating in Halloween parties or carnivals on October 31st.

This statewide enforcement only applies to people who are under supervision for sex crimes involving a child.

To see a list of sex offenders in your area go to the SLED website at the link provided below. http://scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.Aspx