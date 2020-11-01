DHEC: Who should get tested? Tips and Resources on COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department and Environmental control wants South Carolina residents to be vigilant in Coronavirus prevention.

DHEC says if you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, they do recommend you get tested at least once a month.

According to health officials, routine testing can help diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus.

DHEC says testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms.

Right now, there are over 90 mobile testing events scheduled through December 23 and there are 295 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Fore more testing information click here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.