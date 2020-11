LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Town of Lexington is honoring our Veterans.

The Town will host its’ annual Veterans Day Parade Sunday.

According to officials, some downtown roads will close at 1:00 p.m. and the detour around the parade route will go into effect at 2:45 p.m Sunday.

Parade route Haywood Street to West Main Street to South lake Drive. Parade starts at 3pm.