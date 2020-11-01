Vote 2020: What SC voters need to know heading into Election Day
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and State Election officials want to make sure you have the information you need to cast a vote.
Per the South Carolina Election Commission, there are some important deadlines.
In Person Absentee
- Available at county elections offices through 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 2
- Dates, times and location of county extension offices vary.
Absentee by Mail
If you have an absentee by mail ballot:
- Sign the voter’s oath on the return envelope.
- Have a witness sign and provide their address. A witness can be any other person.
- Return the ballot to your county voter registration office or extension office as soon as possible and before 7:00 p.m., November 3.
- At this point, it is best to return your ballot in person or have another person return your ballot for you by completing the authorized returnee form.
- You can NOT return your absentee ballot to your polling place.
- You can check the status of your absentee ballot at https://www.scvotes.gov/
State Election officials say they have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers.
According to a release from the SC Election Commission:
- Poll managers have received special COVID-19 training and supplies to apply social distancing and clean common surfaces in the polling place.
- Managers are equipped with masks, face shields and gloves.
- Sneeze guards will be placed at check-in stations.
- Hand sanitizer will be available for voters and poll managers.
- Check your polling place at scVOTES.gov before going to the polls.
- Bring your Photo ID (or voter registration card if you do not have a Photo ID).
- Voters are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask.
- Practice social distancing by spacing yourself at least six feet apart from others.
- Show your Photo ID by holding it up for poll managers instead of handing it to them.
- You will be provided a cotton swab for making selections on the touchscreen.
- Be patient and understanding with poll managers on election day. They are being asked to do a lot to facilitate voting under the current conditions. We are all in this together.