Vote 2020: What SC voters need to know heading into Election Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Election Day is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and State Election officials want to make sure you have the information you need to cast a vote.

Per the South Carolina Election Commission, there are some important deadlines.

In Person Absentee

Available at county elections offices through 5:00 p.m., Monday, November 2

Dates, times and location of county extension offices vary.

Absentee by Mail

If you have an absentee by mail ballot:

Sign the voter’s oath on the return envelope.

Have a witness sign and provide their address. A witness can be any other person.

Return the ballot to your county voter registration office or extension office as soon as possible and before 7:00 p.m., November 3.

At this point, it is best to return your ballot in person or have another person return your ballot for you by completing the authorized returnee form.

You can NOT return your absentee ballot to your polling place.

You can check the status of your absentee ballot at https://www.scvotes.gov/

State Election officials say they have taken steps to protect the health of voters and poll managers.

According to a release from the SC Election Commission: