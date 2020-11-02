Strong Hurricane Eta Slamming Into Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta is now (Tuesday night) a strong Category 4 hurricane and it’s expected to strengthen yet some more as it makes landfall in northern Nicaragua. The impacts will be catastrophic. The winds will be strong enough to blow over nearly everything in its path. The storm surge, which is the mound of water that the storm pushes ashore, will be in the range of 20 feet deep. And with the storm moving so slowly, it’s expected to dump several feet of rain. Very bad…