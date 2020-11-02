RCSD UPDATE: Suspect shot during response to domestic incident Monday afternoon

1/3 Josiah McComb Josiah McComb Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/3 Marathon Car RCSD vehicle shot at during reposnse to domestic incident Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

3/3 Marathon Gun Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Officer Josiah McComb was responding to a domestic incident when his vehicle was shot at by the suspect upon arriving on scene. Authorities say the McComb returned fire from his vehicle, hitting the suspect in the upper body. Officials say the suspect is 23-year-old Michael Dennis.

Investigators say that after Dennis was shot, he went into a neighbors house and attempted to hold a woman hostage, but he was disarmed by the woman’s spouse who assisted deputies in apprehending the suspect.

Authorities say Dennis was taken to the hospital for his injuries and will be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center upon his release.