AP: Democratic Rep. Clyburn wins 15th term in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– South Carolina’s longest serving congressman and a leader among House Democrats is heading back to the U.S. House for a 15th term. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn defeated Republican challenger John McCollum.

The congressional district connects parts of Columbia with parts of Charleston and was drawn to ensure it had a majority of minority voters. Clyburn is the only representative the district has had since it was drawn that way in the early 1990s.

The Navy veteran and tech company employee ran against Clyburn’s experience, saying that although he thought Clyburn was a good and respectable man, no one should serve in the U.S. House that long.