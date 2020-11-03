Voters pack the polls in the Midlands on Election Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Election Day is here, and voting is underway in South Carolina.

Polls are open from 7am-7p, and anyone in line at 7 pm will be allowed to vote.

Voters lined up early at many polling places around the Midlands.

When you head to the polls, you will need to bring your photo id– or voter registration card.

Absentee-by-mail ballots will need to be returned before 7pm.

The State Election Commission says about 1.3 million South Carolinians have already voted, whether by mail or in-person absentee.

