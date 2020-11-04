Sumter Co. Coroner identifies woman who died after a Tuesday night house fire

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified a woman who died after a house fire that occurred late Tuesday night.

Officials say a call for help came into Sumter 911 at 11:21 p.m. and the Sumter Fire Department responded, finding Debra White, 51, in her home on Genbyrd Road, which was on fire. Authorities say White was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where she was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The incident is under investigation.