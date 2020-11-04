Tasty Tuesday: Chicken, Rice, Vegetable Quinoa Surprise in the Instant

Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim mix it all up in the Instant Pot for a budget friendly family feeding dinner
Tyler Ryan

 

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – This week, we decided to build on a classic chicken and rice dinner by using some vegetables and quinoa that I had in the fridge, all prepared in Insty, my Instant Pot.  This meal is super easy, under $20, and makes a ton of food for the whole family.  Here is our take on Chicken and Rice, Vegetable Quinoa Surprise:

Here is what you need:

2 Chicken breasts (cleaned and trimmed)
Cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1 green pepper, cleaned and diced
1 red onion, chopped
Garlic
Salt, pepper, paprika, red pepper flakes
1/2 cup Quinoa
1/2 cup white rice
1 1/2 c broth
1 can cheddar soup
1 can cream of chicken soup
Extra virgin olive oil

Tyler Ryan Tasty Tuesday 2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here is what you do:

Using Instantpot, saute Chicken breasts in a little olive oil for 10 min.


Tyler Ryan Tasty Tuesday 6

Dice up vegetables, and rise quinoa

Tyler Ryan Tasty Tuesday 4 Tyler Ryan Tasty Tuesday 5

 

Tyler Ryan Tasty Tuesday 7

Once Chicken breasts have been browned on both sides and are cooked halfway through, remove from pot and dice or pull apart. Once pulled apart, put back in pot w remainder of ingredients.  Add a little more olive oil, stir well. Seal and cook for about 13 min on high pressure – Get comfie and enjoy a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Tyler Ryan Tasty Tuesday 3

 

Once Insty beeps, release the pressure, open, give a quick stir to ensure rice and quinoa are fully cooked. If not, cook for about 5 more minutes.

Tasty Tuesday Chicken And Rice 1 Tasty Tuesday Chicken 2

Remove from pot, let rest for 10 min. Enjoy!

Tasty Tuesday Toast

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee.

 

