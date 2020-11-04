Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim mix it all up in the Instant Pot for a budget friendly family feeding dinner

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – This week, we decided to build on a classic chicken and rice dinner by using some vegetables and quinoa that I had in the fridge, all prepared in Insty, my Instant Pot. This meal is super easy, under $20, and makes a ton of food for the whole family. Here is our take on Chicken and Rice, Vegetable Quinoa Surprise:

Here is what you need:

2 Chicken breasts (cleaned and trimmed)

Cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 green pepper, cleaned and diced

1 red onion, chopped

Garlic

Salt, pepper, paprika, red pepper flakes

1/2 cup Quinoa

1/2 cup white rice

1 1/2 c broth

1 can cheddar soup

1 can cream of chicken soup

Extra virgin olive oil

Here is what you do:

Using Instantpot, saute Chicken breasts in a little olive oil for 10 min.





Dice up vegetables, and rise quinoa

Once Chicken breasts have been browned on both sides and are cooked halfway through, remove from pot and dice or pull apart. Once pulled apart, put back in pot w remainder of ingredients. Add a little more olive oil, stir well. Seal and cook for about 13 min on high pressure – Get comfie and enjoy a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Once Insty beeps, release the pressure, open, give a quick stir to ensure rice and quinoa are fully cooked. If not, cook for about 5 more minutes.

Remove from pot, let rest for 10 min. Enjoy!

