Law enforcement asking for the public’s help in solving Bishopville murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Midlands Crimestoppers, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Bishopville Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of 18-year-old Zaki Lovely. Authorities say Lovely was shot while standing in his yard on Law Street in Bishopville on September 9.

According to investigators, witnesses saw two black males approach the victim and fire multiple shots before fleeing on foot. Officials say Lovely died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or submit a tip online at crimesc.com. Officials say Crimestoppers tips are anonymous and any information that leads to an arrest could earn a $1000 reward.