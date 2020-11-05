UofSC hosts virtual 5K for ‘Friends of Fisher House’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Lace up your shoes.

The University of South Carolina is hosting a virtual 5-K event to help raise money for veterans.

The 5-k runs this Friday November 6, 2020 through Sunday November 8, 2020.

You can take part in a number of challenges like walking, running or you can ruck. Officials say those participating in the ‘ruck ‘races must wear a shoulder mounted bag that weighs at least 30 pounds that must stay on throughout the duration of the race.

The 5-k raises money for the “Friends of Fisher House, which provides lodging and even transportation for families of veterans who require overnight or extended stays at the Dorn VA Medical Center. This is the 3rd year that UofSC has hosted the event to celebrate Veteran’s day, that to date has raised more than $16,000 dollars in Columbia to serve more than 100,000 veterans.

To find out more about the Friends of Fisher House you can click on the link provided

HERE or if you would like to participate in the event you can click on the link to the University of South Carolina’s registration page provided HERE The race is open to all ages and is free for anyone who would like to participate.