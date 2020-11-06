More than 194,000 ballots cast in Richland County this election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– All of the votes are in for Richland County, and today those results were certified. More than 194,000 ballots were cast in Richland County. During today’s certification, the Board of Elections and Voter Registration made decisions on whether to accept or reject ballots based on circumstances such as missing the registration deadline or voting eligibility.

