Check out the Election Day 2020 results

Mike Olson,

The ABC Columbia News team will update election results as they roll in throughout the evening.

President/Vice President

Donald TrumpJoe BidenJo Jorgensen
  • Donald Trump * R 0%
    0
  • Joe Biden  D 0%
    0
  • Jo Jorgensen  L 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

U.S. Senate- Seat 1

Lindsey GrahamJaime Harrison
  • Lindsey Graham * R 0%
    0
  • Jaime Harrison  D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

U.S. House of Representatives- District 6

Jim ClyburnMark Hackett
  • Jim Clyburn * D 0%
    0
  • Mark Hackett  O 0%
    0
  • John McCollum  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

U.S. House of Representatives- District 5

Moe BrownRalph Norman Jr.
  • Moe Brown  D 0%
    0
  • Ralph Norman Jr. * R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

U.S. House of Representatives- District 2

Adair Ford BoroughsSonny Narang
  • Adair Ford Boroughs  D 0%
    0
  • Sonny Narang  O 0%
    0
  • Joe Wilson Sr. * R 0%
    0
  • Kathleen K Wright  O 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

U.S. House of Representatives- District 1

Joe CunninghamNancy Mace
  • Joe Cunningham * D 0%
    0
  • Nancy Mace  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC Senate- District 20

  • Benjamin Dunn II  R 0%
    0
  • Dick Harpootlian * D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC Senate- District 22

  • Lee Blatt  R 0%
    0
  • Mia McLeod * D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 41

  • Jennifer Brecheisen  R 0%
    0
  • Annie E. McDaniel * D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 71

  • Nathan Ballentine * R 0%
    0
  • Lawrence L. Lee  L 0%
    0
  • Terry T. Seawright  D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 73

  • Christopher Hart * D 0%
    0
  • Myron Samuels  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 74

  • Vimalkumar Jariwala  R 0%
    0
  • Todd Rutherford * D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 75

  • Rhodes Bailey  D 0%
    0
  • Kirkman Finlay III * R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 77

  • Justin Bishop  L 0%
    0
  • Kambrell Garvin * D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 78

  • Beth Bernstein * D 0%
    0
  • Viresh Sinha  R 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 79

  • Victor Kocher  L 0%
    0
  • Ivory T. Thigpen * D 0%
    0
* Incumbent
Last updated:

SC House of Representatives- District 80

  • Jermaine Johnson Jr.  D 0%
    0
  • Vincent E. Wilson  R 0%
    0
Last updated:

 

 

