Columbia Police: child walking alone killed in hit and run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating an overnight hit and run that left a child dead.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on November 8, 2020 at the 2400 block of Percival Road.

According to officials, a 6-year-old boy was walking alone on the side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle that has been described as possibly being a dark sedan. After the collision, the driver left the scene, say Police.

Officials say Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Kayden Valdez (DOB: 8-2-2014). According to an autopsy, Valdez died as a result of multiple trauma from the hit and run collision.

Police are working to determine how and why the child was alone.

They are also looking to see whether surveillance video captured the incident, including the suspect’s vehicle.