Multiple virtual public night hearings scheduled for this week to discuss potential Dominion Energy SC rate increase

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Public Service Commission will host three virtual public night hearings this week discussing the proposal from Dominion Energy South Carolina to increase energy rates by approximately 7.7%. The hearings are scheduled for November 9, 10 and 12 at 6 p.m.

You can watch and listen to the hearings via live stream at https://www.scetv.org/live/public‐service‐commission. Details about the virtual public night hearings can be found here.

More information about the proposal from Dominion Energy South Carolina can be found here.