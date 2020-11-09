Sumter County Coroner identifies victim from fatal shooting on Ollie Drive Monday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker has identified the victim from a fatal shooting that took place Monday morning as 26-year-old Briannica Johnson.

Authorities say the Sumter County Coroner’s Office along with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident that occurred on Ollie Drive in the Rembert Community in Sumter County around 5:27 a.m. Officials say Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene due to an apparent gunshot.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina. The investigation is ongoing.