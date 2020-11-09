WATCH: Trevor Lawrence speaks to media for the first time since positive COVID test

CLEMSON, S.C. — Today Trevor Lawrence addressed the media for the first time since the news broke of his positive COVID test nearly two weeks ago.

He says his symptoms started Monday, Oct. 26 and felt very mild and just like a normal cold. He started to feel worse on Wednesday when he got tested, and says the following Thursday and Friday were the worst in terms of his symptoms.

Now Lawrence says he’s back to 100 percent, and was a full participant in Clemson’s practice Monday night. He says his smell and taste are still a bit off, but otherwise everything else is normal.

He spoke with the media today about how he spent his time in isolation, and how it felt to miss Clemson’s last two game.s