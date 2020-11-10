Cola Concerts delays opening events due to inclement weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those looking forward to the opening of the Cola Concerts series will have to wait a few extra days. According to a spokesperson, the opening of Cola Concerts has been delayed to Monday, November 16. Cola Concerts was supposed to host their first event this Thursday with a showing of the movie Cars, but it had to be delayed due to inclement weather. The drive-in style movie will now be shown on Monday at 7 p.m. Additionally, Jurassic Park will be shown on Tuesday and the shovels & rope performance originally scheduled for this Saturday has been moved to March 19, 2021.

“While it is obviously a disappointment to have to delay the opening, we will always put the safety of our guests, bands and staff first,” said Adam Epstein, Co-Founder of Cola Concerts. “We will have a start-of-the-art concert venue, unlike anything else in the Midlands, ready to go on Monday once the dangerous weather has passed.”

Any tickets already purchased will be valid on the new date, but those seeking a refund can contact Ticketmaster at 800-635-3000.

The first Cola Concerts live event is scheduled for next Thursday, November 19, when country singer Kip Moore will perform.

Cola Concerts is bringing live entertainment back to the Midlands by hosting performances at the historic Columbia Speedway. The group built a stage for performances with large LED screens to show movies and live sporting events.

For more information about Cola Concerts or to purchase tickets to upcoming events, visit colaconcerts.com.