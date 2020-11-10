Local Living: The Holidays are coming to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Here’s Crysty Vaughan with a look at ‘Local Living’.

The Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center is hosting a free, family friendly holiday event.

‘A Holiday to Remember’ is scheduled for Friday November 20-Sunday November 22, 2020.

Organizers say you can take pictures with Santa, watch holiday performances, shop from local vendors and enjoy concessions, socially distanced, of course!

Those attending must wear masks and allow temperature checks.

For more information, click here https://www.columbiaconventioncenter.com/holiday-remember