OCSO: Man charged for firing shots at deputies during July car chase

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man has been charged in a July car chase that led to shots being fired at deputies. Deputies say Alexander Haigler, 18, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On July 7, deputies say they were near Belleville Road around 11 p.m. when they noticed a red Honda with only one headlight. Authorities say they attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic and led deputies on a chase. Deputies say the chase ended when the Honda hit another vehicle on Pineland Street. Authorities say several individuals jumped out of the wrecked vehicle and deputies heard multiple gunshots. Investigators say a minor was hit while deputies were fired upon.

Authorities say Haigler faces up to 30 years in prison for just one count of the attempted murder charges.