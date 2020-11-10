LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – With the Holidays right around the corner, fond memories of catching a whiff of Grandma’s cookies surly come to mind to many people…with that on our minds, on this Tasty Tuesday, we decided to try out some of my Great Grandmother’s favorite cookies, Chocolate Chip Banana Cookies, and her Aunt Ada’s 150 year old Ginger Cookie recipe.

I remember going to Nan Nan’s house, and she would keep two large tins, full of cookies beside the refrigerator. Over the years, I became a master of getting the top of the tins without making a sound…or so I thought, and snagging cookies all day long…as evidenced by this gem of a picture:

Ok, quickly moving on…..

Chocolate Chip Banana Cookies:

Here is what you need:

2 1/2 cup sifted flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 cup (about 3) mashed bananas

2/3 Cup shortening (Crisco)

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 package of chocolate chips

1 tsp Vanilla

Here is what you do:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees

Blend the shortening and sugar

Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition

Stir in package of chocolate chips and vanilla

Add sifted flour, along with mashed bananas

Use a teaspoon to drop cookies on ungreased cookie sheet

Place in oven for about 14 minutes, sit wait, and then pop them out

Allow to cool, and enjoy!

Aunt Ada’s Ginger Cookies

Here’s what you need:

1 cup sugar

1 cup molasses

1 cup lard

1 cup hot water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

6 cups sifted flour

Here’s what you do:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Melt lard on stove, then place in large mixing bowl

Add sugar, molasses, and hot water, soda, salt, spices, mixing all together

Sift in flour slowly, creating thick dough

Roll dough and cut cookies

place cut cookies on a cookie sheet with Pam or other non-stick spray

Place in oven for 15 minutes

Allow to cool and enjoy!

PRO TIP:

It’s helpful to clean the dishes as you go…but not as fun to have someone else do them…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook