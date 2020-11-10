Tasty Tuesday: Ginger Cookies just like Nan Nan did – (she did them better)

Tyler Ryan and Mary Ann Keim mix up the batter for some yummy cookies in time for the Holidays
Tyler Ryan,

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – With the Holidays right around the corner, fond memories of catching a whiff of Grandma’s cookies surly come to mind to many people…with that on our minds, on this Tasty Tuesday, we decided to try out some of my Great Grandmother’s favorite cookies, Chocolate Chip Banana Cookies, and her Aunt Ada’s 150 year old Ginger Cookie recipe.

I remember going to Nan Nan’s house, and she would keep two large tins, full of cookies beside the refrigerator.  Over the years, I became a master of getting the top of the tins without making a sound…or so I thought, and snagging cookies all day long…as evidenced by this gem of a picture:

Tyler Ryan Chubbo

Ok, quickly moving on…..

Chocolate Chip Banana Cookies: 

Banana Recipe

Here is what you need: 

Img 2763

2 1/2 cup sifted flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 cup (about 3) mashed bananas

2/3 Cup shortening (Crisco)

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 package of chocolate chips

1 tsp Vanilla

 

Here is what you do:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees

Blend the shortening and sugar

Add eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition

Stir in package of chocolate chips and vanilla

Add sifted flour, along with mashed bananas

Use a teaspoon to drop cookies on ungreased cookie sheet

Place in oven for about 14 minutes, sit wait, and then pop them out

Img 2764

 

Allow to cool, and enjoy!

62637522451 E931ae29 83c0 4329 94f5 128dbeb56e40

 

Aunt Ada’s Ginger Cookies

 

Gigner Cookies

 

Here’s what you need:

Img 2762

1 cup sugar

1 cup molasses

1 cup lard

1 cup hot water

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ginger

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

6 cups sifted flour

 

Here’s what you do:

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

Melt lard on stove, then place in large mixing bowl

Add sugar, molasses, and hot water, soda, salt, spices, mixing all together

Sift in flour slowly, creating thick dough

Roll dough and cut cookies

place cut cookies on a cookie sheet with Pam or other non-stick spray

Place in oven for 15 minutes

Allow to cool and enjoy!

PRO TIP:

It’s helpful to clean the dishes as you go…but not as fun to have someone else do them…

Dishes 2 Dishes 1 Img 2711

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee.  He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Network.  Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs.  You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram  // Tyler’s Facebook

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts