The company that makes White Claw is building a huge brewery in Columbia

(WOLO) – A major economic announcement was made Tuesday about a new brewery coming to Richland County.

The company that makes White Claw Hard Seltzer will build a $400 million facility in Columbia.

Mark Anthony Brewing will begin construction almost immediately on the one-million square foot brewery and production facility that will also create 300 new jobs.

It will be one of the largest breweries built in the U.S. in over 25 years and will move into the Pineview Industrial Park producing White Claw and Mike’s Hard Lemonade among other drinks.

“South Carolina is home to a number of world-class, well-known brands, and it’s great to see another one choose to locate in the Palmetto State. We celebrate Mark Anthony Brewing’s decision to invest $400 million in Richland County with its new brewery and production facility,” said Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) in a statement. “Their commitment to the community and state will be felt for decades to come.”

The facility is expected to be fully operational by summer 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (November 10, 2020) – Mark Anthony Brewing today announced plans to build a new state-of-the-art brewery and production facility in Richland County. The company’s $400 million investment will create 300 new jobs and represents one the largest economic investments in Richland County history. This will be one of the largest breweries built in the U.S. in over 25 years.

Mark Anthony Brewing provides supply chain management and brewing services for The Mark Anthony Group, one of North America’s fastest-growing beverage companies, and is the leader in the explosive Hard Seltzer and Flavored Malt Beverage categories, according to IRI Worldwide data.

Located in Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia, Mark Anthony Brewing’s new facility will produce White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Mike’s Harder Lemonade and Cayman Jack Cocktails. The new facility will provide much-needed capacity to keep up with consumer demand in the southern United States. Warehousing and distribution operations will also be located on-site.

Construction is slated to begin almost immediately, and the more than one million square-foot facility will be built at record speed and is expected to be fully operational by summer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Mark Anthony Brewing team should visit readySC’s recruitment website for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project and awarded a $4.6 million Set-Aside grant to Richland County for infrastructure improvement. Richland County was also awarded a $1.5 million LocateSC grant to offset costs associated with acquiring and developing property adjacent to the project for the purpose of developing rail-served industrial sites inventory now and in the future.