54th annual Governor’s Carolighting scheduled for November 22

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will be celebrating the beginning of the holiday season with the 54th annual Governor’s Carolighting at the State House.

This year’s carolighting is scheduled for Sunday, November 22 at 5:30 p.m. The state Christmas tree will be lit at the event. It will be adorned with 13,000 lights and 900 ornaments.

Due to COVID-19, the event will be at reduced capacity, limited to 125 people. Masks will be required for everyone and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

The event will be live streamed online via SCETV.