DHEC: 987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus numbers in the state as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 new deaths. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 178,524 with 3,809 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 6,074 test results from Tuesday which returned a percent positive rate of 16.2%.

To find a coronavirus testing site near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.