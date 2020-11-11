Prisma Health Midlands Foundation launches campaign to fund new specialized ambulance for children

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Prisma Health Midlands Foundation announced the recent start of a campaign to fund a new ambulance specializing in transporting critically ill children. The cost of the ambulance and two child-size stretchers is $425,000. Officials say $263,000 of that has been raised already through the foundation’s “New Wheels for Precious Cargo” campaign.

The ambulance will belong to the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands Pediatric Transport team who transports premature babies and severely ill children from other hospitals in a 16 county region of South Carolina. Of this 16 county region, Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Midlands and Prisma Health Richland Hospital have the only Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

“The critical care ambulance is a work truck. It has an important job to do,” said Aaron Dix, executive director of Emergency Medical Services at Prisma Health. “This new ambulance will provide the safest environment for the most vulnerable babies and children, as well as space in the back for up to four clinicians to tend to premature twins. This team seeks to stabilize children while reducing fear and anxiety. The ambulance will include a drop-down DVD player, a special feature to help us distract a child who is anxious or in pain. We’re grateful to Prisma Health Midlands Foundation and all the donors who are helping us fund this important vehicle.”

The Prisma Health Midlands Foundation Board of Directors has set a fundraising goal of being fully funded by December 31.