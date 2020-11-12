Costco Wholesale updates policy on face coverings

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As coronavirus cases not only continue but spike throughout the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one retailer is scaling back some of the exceptions they once offered for shoppers coming into the store that may suffer from medical condition. The companies President and CEO Craig Jelinek says the changes will apply to anyone who wants to enter to store, including members, guests and employees.

Costco has had a face coverings policy in place since May 4, and until now those with medical condition that prevented them from being able to wear a face covering were exempt, not anymore. Accordining to the statement the only ones who will not be impacted by the change are children 2 and under. Besides that. if you want to enter the wholesale company you will have to cover your face with either a face shield or mask. Jelinek says,

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

The updated policy goes into effect next week November 16, 2020.

To read the statement released by the company in it’s entirety click on the link provided HERE