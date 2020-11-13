Columbia Police searching for woman reported missing by her family

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officers with the Columbia Police Department Special Victims Unit say they are searching for a woman who was reported missing by her family.

Officers say Ashley Lane Till, 49, last spoke with a relative on November 7, the same day that officers were dispatched for a welfare check at Till’s home on Hampton Street, but did not find her there. When Till was not located, officials say her family became worried as she has a medical condition that requires her to take prescribed medication.

Officials describe Till as a white woman with brown hair, blue eyes, stands at five feet two inches tall and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Authorities ask anyone with information about Till to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip at midlandscrimestoppers.com.