Loveland Coffee cuts ribbon on newest cafe in Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Residents from the Irmo community gathered around the Loveland Coffee Cafe today for the official ribbon cutting of their newest establishment. There were multiple coffees to sample at the event and the ribbon cutting was the icing on top of the cake for those who attended.

After more than a decade in the coffee industry, and eight locations later, owner Beach Loveland said this opening took lots of time and planning to find the best location to bring the greater Irmo community together.

Loveland says he’s excited for to have a bigger footprint for his business.