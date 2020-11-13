The Rain has Stopped, But Flooding is on the Way

Although the rain has stopped here in the Midlands, the flooding hasn’t. The Upstate and North Carolina got a lot of rain over the past few days. And that water takes a few more days to flow downstream. So all of our major rivers will be running high and will peak over the weekend. The most significant flooding will occur along the Wateree River near Camden and at Lake Wateree.

Here’s a link for you to keep track of water levels where you live. https://water.weather.gov/ahps/region_forecast.php?state=sc