AAA survey: Majority of SC residents concerned about Holiday Travel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolinians are concerned about the pandemic and holiday travel, according to a new survey from AAA.

In the survey, 73% of South Carolina travelers said they were concerned about traveling this holiday season, due to the Coronavirus.

But, 50% of South Carolinians say they are more comfortable traveling now, than they were earlier this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to AAA.

According to the survey, one in four South Carolinians do plan to hit the road for the holidays.

Per AAA, Read the full survey here.