DHEC: Rabid bobcat found in Kershaw Co.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says a bobcat found near Sumter Highway and Cantey Lane in Rembert has tested positive for rabies. DHEC says no human exposures to the animal have been reported but two dogs were exposed and are being quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

DHEC says the bobcat was submitted to their lab for testing on November 12 and the positive test result came back the next day.

Health officials say you should keep your distance if you come across an animal that you think may have rabies.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator.”

DHEC says if you or someone you know has been exposed to a potentially rabid animal, you should contact your local Environmental Affairs office. A list of these offices can be found at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices.

If you discover your pet has wounds of an unknown origin, DHEC say you should contact the Sumter office at (803) 778-6548 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday), or (888) 847-0902 outside of business hours.

DHEC says this bobcat is the 11th animal to test positive for rabies in Kershaw County this year.

For more information, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies.