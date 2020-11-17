14 new positive COVID-19 tests reported at UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina updated its coronavirus dashboard for the latest testing period from November 13-16.

UofSC reports 14 new positive COVID-19 test results, all of which belong to students. There are now 72 active cases reported on campus. 1,489 coronavirus tests were conducted in this latest period, which produced a percent positive rate of 2.06%.

Over 800 test results are still pending currently. You can visit the UofSC coronavirus dashboard at sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.