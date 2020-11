40,000 pounds of potatoes delivered to CIU to be donated to those in need.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 40,000 pounds of potatoes were delivered to Columbia International University Tuesday morning and were bagged by students. These bagged potatoes are being distributed to the community through Midlands churches and charities to help those in need.

An additional 150, 10-pound bags of potatoes were available to the general public this afternoon.