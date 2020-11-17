AllSouth hosting food drive for Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– AllSouth Federal Credit Union is fighting the problem of food insecurity in the Midlands by hosting a food drive for Harvest Hope Food Bank. The food drive runs from November 16-December 11. Additionally, AllSouth says they made a $5,000 donation to Harvest Hope.

AllSouth says they are asking for the following items:

Non-perishable foods such as rice, pasta, beans (canned and dry), canned fruits, canned vegetables, canned meats, canned beans, canned meals (like Chef Boyardee or beef stew), macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly (no glass, please), cereal, Ramen noodles, snacks, and more

Baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula, foods – no jars)

Plastic grocery bags (Harvest Hope uses these to package the donated food for families and individuals)

Items can be dropped off at any AllSouth location in the Midlands. A list of AllSouth locations can be found at allsouth.org/hours-locations. AllSouth says all visitors must wear a mask and are asked to practice social distancing.