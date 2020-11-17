City of Columbia leaders meet to discuss city coronavirus response

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia leaders say they need to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to battling the coronavirus.

During Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin emphasized that prevention and curbing the spread is up to everyone. The mayor says it is important not to let fatigue get in the way of mask wearing and social distancing. Benjamin also said we can hopefully look forward to a vaccine, but with the holiday season we can anticipate a rise in cases.