Man arrested for fatal shooting on Cole Trestle Road in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Fairfield County deputies have arrested a man for a fatal shooting in August.

Cortez Whitener, 20, is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm in to a vehicle while occupied, and possession of a weapon in a violent crime.

Authorities say the shooting happened at Cole Trestle Road on August 2.

According to investigators, Whitener is accused of killing Andrew Trapp and shooting several other victims.

He’s being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.