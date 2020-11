No one injured after house fire on Blythe Creek Drive in Blythewood

1/2 (Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) No one hurt after house fire on Blythe Creek Drive.

2/2 (Courtesy: CFD/Twitter) Firefighters investigating the source of the fire on Blythe Creek Drive.



BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Fire Department says no one is injured after a house fire in Blythewood on Monday.

Authorities say it happened on Blythe Creek Drive.

According to investigators, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home’s second floor, where the fire was confined in one of the bedrooms upstairs.

The department says all occupants safely escaped the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.