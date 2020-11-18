Columbia man sentenced to four years for firearms theft

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., a Columbia man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for the theft of firearms. Authorities say that early in the morning of August 18, 2018, now 34-year-old Joshua Aaron Spencer broke into Decker Jewelry and Pawn on Decker Boulevard and stole 16 firearms.

Investigators say DNA recovered at the scene linked Spencer to the crime. Additionally, authorities say three of the firearms have been recovered, one in Washington D.C. and two in Richland County.

Authorities say Spencer pleaded guilty to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee and a judge sentenced him to 48 months in federal prison to be followed by a three year term of court-ordered supervision and $9,600 in restitution.

This case was investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.