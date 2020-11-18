OCSO announce additional arrest in Academy Lane fatal shooting

1/2 YOQUAN SUMMERS Yo'Quan Summers Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office

2/2 QVEYON ABRAHAM Qveyon Abraham Courtesy: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that an additional arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Academy Lane on November 9. Authorities say Yo’Quan Azjean Summers, 20, has been charged with one count of murder.

“The more we investigated this case, the more we felt a second individual was present and took part,” the sheriff said. “This was just a senseless act that cannot be justified by any means whatsoever.”

Authorities say 21-year-old Qveyon Abraham was arrested the day after the shooting and charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing.