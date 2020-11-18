RCSD: Suspect arrested, charged for string of armed robberies in the Midlands

1/6 Deveon Antonio Belk Deveon Antonio Belk Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/6 6246 Two Notch Rd, Dollar General Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

3/6 6930 N. Main St, Shell Station Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

4/6 7145 Broad River Rd., Dollar General Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

5/6 8308 Winnsboro Rd, Exxon Station Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



6/6 8404 Two Notch Rd, BP Station Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department











COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say they have arrested a suspect wanted for a string of armed robberies. Investigators say Deveon Belk is charged with five counts of armed robbery and five counts of kidnapping. Deputies say the incidents happened at a Shell station on North Main Street, a Family Dollar on Two Notch Road, a SKS Mart on Decker Boulevard, an Exxon station on Winnsboro Road and a Family Dollar on Broad River Road.

Investigators say Belk is also suspected of several other armed robberies in other parts of the Midlands.

Deputies say they arrested Belk without incident on November 17 at a house on the 100 block of Butternut Lane in Lexington.